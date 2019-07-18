A Big Top for tiny tots is set to bring circus fun to Edinburgh

IT has been described as ‘a circus adventure for three to seven year olds’ and this Fringe it’s coming to the Capital.

Big Tops & Tiny Tots Circus Show walks the tightrope between circus and education and is a non-stop whirlwind of plate-spinning, hula hooping and unicycling fun from Solid State Circus.

“There’s wonderful silliness, especially with a hat that just doesn’t want to co-operate and a suitcase that has its own ideas on where it should be going...” noted one critic.

This Fringe you will find that ‘wonderful silliness’ at The Principal Hotel (formerly The George) on George Street, where a whole host of fun physical challenges and magical puzzles await as solo performer Luth looks to her energetic, giggle ready audience for a little assistance.

After 50 minutes of fun, kids will be somersaulting out the door ready to set off on their very own circus adventures.

Big Tops & Tiny Tots has been made specifically for Early Years audiences, delivering lessons on teamwork, healthy eating and physical activity seamlessly integrated within the action.

The positive effects of Big Tops and Tiny Tots really do reach far beyond the show, as noted by one teacher who recorded, “Every time Luth has come to my kinder the children have raved about her for weeks after.

“She inspires drawings, stories, balancing and attempts to learn skipping and hula- hooping.”

Luth Wolff started learning circus skills in primary school at the age of six, and has never looked back.

Now 27, she runs Solid State Circus and has toured their unique brand of Arts -in-Education circus shows to more than 106,000 school kids in seven years.

“I love that my job is to make people happy. There’s not too many jobs that can claim that,” she says.

Big Tops & Tiny Tots Circus Show, Principal Hotel, George Street, 8-18 August, 11.30pm, £10, 0131-226 0000