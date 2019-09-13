A-Z of Edinburgh Doors Open Days 139 venues

You can visit all 139 of these venues over Doors Open Days weekend, 28-29 September.

F 603 (City of Edinburgh) Squadron, Abbeyhill Baptist Church, Abden House, The Confucius Institute, Advocates Library, Anatomical Museum, Arthur Conan Doyle Centre, Assembly Rooms, Astley Ainslie Hospital, Astoria Centre, Augustine United Church, Barnton Quarry Rotor Bunker, Bayes Centre, Bellfield, Bridgend Farmhouse, Buccleuch & Greyfriars Free Church of Scotland, Burns Monument, Canongate Kirk & Kirkyard, Castle Mills (Edinburgh Printmakers), Chalmers Church, Chapel of St Albert the Great, Chapel of St John, Charlotte Chapel, Church of the Sacred Heart, Cockburn Association, Collective, City Observatory, Calton Hill, Corstorphine Hill Tower, Cottage, West Princes Street Gardens, Craigsbank Parish Church, Custom House Leith, Dean Gardens, Dovecot Studios, Dower House, Drumsheugh Baths Club, Edinburgh Baha’i Centre, Edinburgh Law School, Old College, Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop, Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court, Festival Theatre, Fountainbridge Library, Georgian Antiques, Gogar Cabinet Works, Granton Castle Walled Garden, Greyfriars Kirk, Grove Community Garden, Harlaw House Visitor Centre, Harmeny School, Herbarium & Library Building - Royal Botanic Gardens, Inch House Community Centre, Informatics Forum, Institut Francais D’Ecosse, Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE) Scotland Museum, James Clerk Maxwell Foundation, JM Architects, John Knox House, King’s Theatre, King’s Buildings, Leith Theatre, Leith Town Hall & Sheriff Court, Lothian Buses, Magdalen Chapel, Mayfield Salisbury Parish Church, Meadows Croquet Club, Morningside Cemetary, MRC Institute of Genetics and Molecular Medicine, Granton Art Centre, National Library of Scotland, National Library of Scotland (Causewayside), National Museums Collection Centre, New Register House, Newington Cemetery, North Edinburgh Arts Garden, Northern Lighthouse Board, Oakvale Funeral Home, Old College, Oriam - Scotland’s Sports Performance Centre, Out of the Blue Drill Hall, Panmure House, Parish Church of St Cuthbert, Playfair at Donaldsons, Police Box, Portobello Baptist Church, Priory Church of St Mary of Mount Carmel, Queen Street Gardens, Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland, Queensferry Parish Church, Ramp House, Ratho Byres Forge, Redhall Walled Garden, Regent, Royal and Calton Terrace Gardens, Riddle’s Court, Royal Observatory, Scottish Arts Club, Scottish Free French House, Scottish Mineral and Lapidary Club, Seafield Treatment Centre, Sir Patrick Geddes Apartment, South Leith Parish Church, St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church, St Anne’s Parish Church, St Bernard’s Well, St Cecilia’s Hall, St Columba’s by the Castle

St Columba’s Hospice Education Centre, St Cuthbert’s Church Dalmeny, St Margaret’s Parish Church, St Margaret’s Catholic Church, St Mark’s Episcopal Church, St Mary’s Cathedral Song School, St Mary’s Star Of The Sea, St Michael and All Saints Church, St Nicholas Church, St Peter’s Episcopal Church, Stewart’s Melville College, Stills Centre For Photography, Supreme Courts, Talbot Rice Gallery, Teviot Row House, The Georgian House, The Lyell Centre (British Geological Survey), The Maltings, The Orthodox Community of St Andrew & Causey Development Trust

The Royal Society of Edinburgh, The Scottish Gallery, The Scottish Genealogy Society, Thistle Foundation Centre of Wellbeing, Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Centre, Trinity House, University of Edinburgh: Main Library, University of Edinburgh: McEwan Hall, University of Edinburgh: New College, Rainy Hall, Martin Hall, Library, Vennel Churchyard, Masonic Lodge and Hawthorne Bank Community Garden, Victoria Primary School, Victorian Schoolroom, Vine Trust Barge, Waldorf Architecture: Kindergarten and Final Years Coach House, WHALE Arts Centre, Wilson Memorial United Free Church of Scotland.

Doors Open Days 2019 will run over the weekend of 28-29 September at 139 venues across the Capital.

For full details of venues and activities visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk or you can download the full programme of events from www.doorsopendays.org.uk/media/6143/2019-brochure.pdf