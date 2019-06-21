Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera to return to Edinburgh in 2020

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S original production of The Phantom of the Opera is set to return to the Capital as part of a major new UK and Ireland tour in 2020.

Now in its 33rd year in the West End, the landmark musical is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and the Really Useful Theatre Company Limited, The Phantom of the Opera will come to the Festival Theatre in September 2020.

The piece tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as The Phantom who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerised by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, the Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

The romantic, haunting and soaring score includes Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Masquerade and the title number.

The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most successful musicals in history playing to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages. It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards.

Tickets for its visit to the Festival Theatre, which runs from from Wednesday 23 September to Saturday 31 October 2020, go on general sale on 30 August 2019, priced £32-£72, from www.capitaltheatres.com / 0131 529 6000