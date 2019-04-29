Annie Mac favourites Vukovi play The Mash House, Edinburgh

SCOTTISH-BASED Vukovi have been getting extensive airplay across BBC Radio 1 courtesy of Annie Mac and others.

Later this month, there’s a chance to catch them live at The Mash House on 15 May to promote new single, Behave.

Keeping busy since the release of their self-titled debut album in 2017, they have since focused their energy on writing and recording their second as-yet-untitled studio album, set for self release in late 2019.

Singer Janine Shilstone says, “’This definitely feels like the start of a new era for Vukovi.

“Behave is about struggling to deal with too much, or indeed too little of someone, or something, depending on your perspective.

“It’s about challenging the situations we put ourselves in, written in the form of a frank letter to ones self”.

Vukovi, The Mash House, Guthrie Street, 15 May, 7pm, £11, www.ticketmaster.co.uk