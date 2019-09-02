Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd set to appear at Comic Con Scotland in Edinburgh

FILM legend Christopher Lloyd is set to blaze into the Capital this autumn after confirming an appearance at Comic Con Scotland.

Fans will be able to meet the Back to the Future star - who played the role of Doc Brown in the trilogy - at the event in October.

Christopher Lloyd will appear at both days of the convention.

And die hard fans of the sci-fi classic will even be able to get a picture with the Hollywood veteran next to the film's iconic DeLorean - though this one's time travelling capabilities are unconfirmed.

The event takes place at the Royal Highland Centre over the weekend of October 12-13 and will feature a host of stars from the world of entertainment.

Wrestling legend The Undertaker has already been announced for the event, where he will be joined by Bloodsport and Kickboxer star Jean Claude Van Damme.

Game of Thrones star Rory McCann - who played The Hound in the award-winning fantasy series - will also be meeting fans during the convention, alongside Sons of Anarchy trio Kim Coates, Mark Boone Junior and Tommy Flanagan

Scottish actor Ray Park, famed for his role as Darth Maul will be joined by fellow Star Wars actors Time Rose, who played Admiral Ackbar and Jimmy Vee, who took on the role of R2D2 in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.