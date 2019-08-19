Bay City Rollers in Edinburgh as you’ve never seen them before

THEY might make the most unlikely Bay City Rollers tribute act ever, but The Lady Boys of Bangkok have been wowing audiences in the Capital this month, during their 21st Fringe season.

The Bay City Roller Tribute comes as part of the finale number, which also features renditions of Loch Lomond and I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers, ensuring the show, entitled The Greatest Showgirls Tour, ends on a distinctly Scottish note to mark its coming of age.

Promoter Binky Beaumont says, “When artistic director Philip Gandey opened The Lady Boys of Bangkok at the Fringe in 1998, the success of the show was mind-blowing.”

The Lady Boys of Bangkok features 16 of the world’s most glamorous showgirls – including four new cast members – adorned with crystals and sequins, who over the years they have paid tribute to divas such as Kylie, Beyonce, J-Lo, Madonna, Whitney Houston and Rihanna.

Beaumont adds, “The Lady Boys of Bangkok is not the same show it was 21 years ago, it has evolved and moved with the times, with new routines and themes every year. For its 21st year we have brought audiences a show that is even more glitzy and glamorous.”

As well as their Bay City Rollers outfits, The Lady Boys wear more than 400 costumes in the show and a full-time seamstress is employed to keep them all in check.

The Greatest Showgirls Tour has been described as ‘a complete celebration of individuality and pride’.

The Lady Boys of Bangkok - The Greatest Showgirls Tour, Big Top, Fountainbridge, until 26 August, 6.30pm & 8.45 (Sat matinee 4pm), £32, 0844-800 4616