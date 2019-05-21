Belgian super-group Comete bring rock gig for kids 5+ to Edinburgh

IT’S never too soon to break out the Clash, never too late to be submerged in the Beatles and in between, float on Air, glide with Hardy and strut to the Strokes.

In other words, you’re never too young to rock with the bast of them.

Direct from Belgium, super-group Comète bring their live rock gig for kids aged 5+ to the Assembly Roxy as part of this year’s Fringe 2019 in August.

Join Lio, Brice, Dan and Caesar on bass guitar, lead guitar, vocals and drums on a true rock awakening for youngsters and almost an hour of nostalgia for adults.

Featuring classic indie covers alongside their own compositions, this live immersive gig will have everyone clapping, dancing and even screaming before the clock has struck noon.

Assembly Roxy 31 July-26 August, 10.30am, £11/£10, 0131-226 0000