Belhaven celebrate 300 years with two day beer and music festival - look who’s headlining

MANY of the biggest names of the Scottish traditional music scene come together this month to mark 300 years of Belhaven Brewery.

The weekend festival, set to take place on 21 and 22 September will celebrate the very best of Scottish music and beer.

A main stage will showcases the very best in Scottish traditional music and top talent from Scotland’s folk scene over the last three decades.

The line-up will include household names like Dougie MacLean and Capercaillie as well as innovative new bands like Assynt who were Up and Coming Artist of the Year at the BBC Scots Trad Music Awards 2018 and the Kinnaris Quintet.

Award-winning folk band Breabach will also feature, joined by Highland outfit Tide Lines, Niteworks, renowned for their fusion of electronica and folk, and Elephant Sessions and Talisk, both winners of Belhaven’s annual bursary for innovation in Scottish music.

Gordon Muir, festival organiser says, “It’s not every year you get to mark a milestone as big as 300 years and so we wanted to celebrate this with Belhaven’s two loves, beer and Scottish music.

“Belhaven’s 300th Birthday Bash is the ultimate party for those fans and our loyal customers who enjoy nothing more than a few beers and great live music.

“The line-up demonstrates the breadth and vibrancy of the Scottish folk scene at the moment.

“Many of these bands have travelled the globe performing their tunes in Sydney Opera House, Byron Bay, America and more, while Tide Lines sold out their November Barrowlands show in just six minutes, so this event is a great opportunity to see some of the most in-demand traditional artists play in the fantastic setting of our brewery in Dunbar.”

Gates open at 11am with the first act taking to the stage at 12pm.

The celebration will continue on the Sunday with the brewery hosting an open day between 11 and 5pm.

For half the usual price, visitors can enjoy a brewery tour and finish off in the brewery garden to enjoy a pint or two or a bite to eat in the relaxed surroundings.

Muir adds, “We’ve plenty of things for the whole family to do including story-telling and games for youngsters, selfie sessions and music master-classes for the teens and beer tastings and brewery tours for the adults.”

Belhaven Brewery’s award-winning beers will be served from tap bars around the brewery grounds including 1719, a specially brewed birthday celebration pale ale, Twisted Grapefruit IPA, current Scottish Beer of the Year, gold-medal winner Twisted Thistle IPA and of course Scotland’s favourite ale, Belhaven Best.

There will also be food stalls featuring delicious choices as well as Belhaven Brewery and bands merchandise stalls.

Tickets are now on sale at www.tickets-scotland.com/Belha Saturday’s music festival costs £25 per person with children under 12 free.

Sunday’s brewery open day is £5 per person.

For full details go to www.Belhaven.co.uk/Birthday-Bash