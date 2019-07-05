Big Country, The Rezillos and Barbara Dickson play Musselburgh for East Lothian's Saltire Festival

BIG COUNTRY, The Rezillos and Barbara Dickson are set to join forces at Musselburgh's Brunton Theatre in November when the East Lothian theatre celebrates the 10th anniversary of The Saltire Festival.

The annual celebration of St Andrew’s Day, which brings together the very best of Scotland in the 'Home of the Flag' will take place throughout East Lothian from 25 November to 1 December.

As part of the week long event The Brunton will welcome the three very different acts. Lesley Smith, general manager, says, "We are delighted to be part of The Saltire Festival again, especially in its 10th anniversary year.

"The Scottish artists performing at The Brunton are all highly talented and we look forward to seeing their unique performances.”

Barbara Dickson will perform with her full band on Saturday 30 November.

Having started her career in the folk clubs in Scotland, Dickson is today best known for hit songs January, February and I Know Him So Well, a duet with Elaine Paige.

The concert will open with support from singer/songwriter Edwina Hayes.

The Rezillos and Big Country will form a double-bill on Sunday 1 December.

Punk/new wave band The Rezillos formed in Edinburgh in 1976. Their debut single, I Can’t Stand My Baby shot them to underground fame via airings on John Peel’s radio show.

Their classic singles My Baby Does Good Sculptures and Destination Venus signalled critically acclaimed milestones for the band.

They reformed in 2002 after playing Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Festival and won over a new generation of fans.

For The Saltire Festival, Big Country will perform their classic hits including Fields of Fire, In a Big Country, Wonderland and Look Away.

Formed in 1981 by the late Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson, Big Country are steeped in a stunning catalogue of proud and stirring hit songs and were hailed by Mick Jagger as “…one of the best opening bands" the Rolling Stoness ever had.

Tickets for each concerts cost £32 and are available from www.thebrunton.co.uk / 0131-665 2240