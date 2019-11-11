The Book of Mormon musical confirms dates at Edinburgh Playhouse, here's how to get tickets

Book of Mormon

Considered irreverent, profane, at times shocking, and offensive by many, the smash hit musical from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of the animated TV show South Park, and Robert Lopez, co-creator of Avenue Q who co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen, has won four Olivier Awards on London's West End, including Best New Musical.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City. During their travels,they visit Uganda where they are faced with robbery, famine, poverty and AIDS.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over 30 international awards.

The musical will run at The Playhouse from Wednesday 17 June to Saturday 4 July 2020.

