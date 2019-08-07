Book now for these fast selling Edinburgh Fringe Hot Tickets

THAT’S the thing about Hot Tickets on the Fringe, by the time you hear about them, they’ve sold out.

This year is no exception, so to help ensure you don’t miss the best shows in Edinburgh right now, here are six of the best selling shows - all are selling out and selling fast, so make sure you book now.

CHOIR OF MAN, Assembly Hall, The Mound

The runaway hit of 2018 and 2017 returns. Imagine the greatest ever pub gig, enjoy a pint and sing-a-long.

Until 25 August, £15-£17.50

MUSIK, Assembly Bijou, George Street

Frances Barber stars in this brand new musical cabaret from Pet Shop Boys and Corrie writer Jonathan Harvey. Explosive and funny, tickets are almost all gone.

Until 24 August, £15-£16.50

BLACK BLUES BROTHER, Assembly Rooms, Music Hall

The circus show that everyone is talking about joins the energy of Africa with rhythm and blues as five unleashed acrobats perform their comedy tribute to cult movie, The Blues Brothers.

Until 25 August, £14-£16

HONEST AMY, Pleasance Dome

Directed by Kathy Burke, Amy Booth-Steel tells her heart-warming, true life story. You might also recognise her from satirical TV show The Windsors in which she played Nicola Sturgeon. Tickets very limited.

Until 26 August, £10-£12

RONNI ANCONA & LEWIS MACLEOD: JUST CHECKING IN, Gilded Balloon at Museum

A once-glamorous Scottish hotel is being sold to Donald Trump... Eccentric staff and celebrity guests conspire to prevent the sale. Surreal and dark, this story is proving a huge hit.

Until 17 August, £14.50-£15.50

PHIL WANG: PHILLY PHILLY WANG WANG, Pleasance Courtyard

Following on from a sell-out 2017 run, Phil’s new hour of comedy explores sex, romance, politics and his mixed British-Malaysian heritage with his unique smart/silly stupidity.

Until 25 August - Watch for additional shows being added

CHRISTOPHER MACARTHUR-BOYD: DREAMBOAT, Gilded Balloon Teviot

Selling out in advance every night, the ‘wee speccy future of Glaswegian stand-up’ who has supported the likes of Kevin Bridges, Jason Manford and Russell Kane, is proving a hit in his own right.

Until 25 August, £10-£11