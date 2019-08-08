Boom! Boom! Watch as Basil Brush drops in to guest edit the Edinburgh Evening News

HE'S a show business legend and national treasure who has been on our telly screens for more than 50 years, but despite being the busiest fox on the Fringe, Basil Brush took time out from his hectic festival schedule earlier to guest edit an edition of the Evening News.

Joining the editorial team for morning conference he shared his insights into the topics of the day in what was arguably the paper's most unconventional conference ever.

Basil Brush at morning conference, guest editing the Evening News

Topics up for discussion with Deputy News Editor Stephen Wilkie included foxes feeding from Edinburgh's over-flowing bins, the noise problems created by amorous foxes at night and the prospect of the return of fox hunting.

Afterwards Basil admitted, "It was very intimidating having so many very, very clever people around the table all wanting to find a good headline about foxes.

"But I was very honoured to be asked as an English fox in Scotland to guest edit a Scottish newspaper - although I am quite Scottish because I'm ginger and only 18 inches tall.

"So I'm probably the right person for the job, and if it becomes available permanently, can I apply?"

Appearing at his first ever Fringe, Basil was delighted to report that his show, Basil Brush: Unleashed at Underbelly, is already selling out.

He said, "Edinburgh has been a wonderful experience. I have never been to Edinburgh before, this is my first Festival Fringe and I have to say I think it is going to be the first of many. I hope."

An icon of children's television, Basil Brush made his screen debut in 1963 and has entertained generations of children. He was given his own TV series by the BBC in 1968, which ran for 12 years until 1980, accompanied by various famous side-kicks including Rodney Bewes of The Likely Lads (Mr Rodney), Derek Fowlds of Yes Minister fame (as Mr Derek) and actor/singer Roy North (Mr Roy). The Basil Brush Show returned to screens in 2002 and ran until 2007.

You can see Basil Brush: Unleashed throughout the Fringe in the Cowbarn at Underbelly, Bristo Square, where it runs until 25 August, at 6.45pm. Suitable for ages 16+