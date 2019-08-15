Broadway hit musical The King & I looking for an Edinburgh child to join its world class cast, here's where to audition

IT'S one of the greatest musical of all time and when it returns to The Playhouse later this year, you could be watching your son or daughter on the famous stage alongside some of the biggest musical theatre stars in the world.

The King and I is coming to The Playhouse this autumn and the show’s producers are offering one lucky local child a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the cast of the critically

acclaimed musical.

Reprising her critically acclaimed performance in West End, Annalene Beechey returns as Anna while Broadway’s Jose Llana stars as The King in this multi-award winning Broadway production of one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most loved works.

The greatest musical from the golden age of musicals, it boasts one of the finest scores ever written including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance, and features a company of more than 50 world-class performers and a full-scale orchestra.

The once in a lifetime opportunity for your child to join the company during its visit to the Capital is a must far all musical theatre stars of the future.

Producers are looking for a boy or a girl of East Asian or Southeast Asian heritage (or mixed heritage thereof)*, aged between 8 and 10 years old, to play one of The King’s Royal Children.

They will appear alongside Annalene Jose in the production, which has enjoyed standing ovations around the world.

The Scottish premiere follows the smash hit run on Broadway and record-breaking sold out seasons at the world famous London Palladium and Tokyo’s Theatre Orb. Directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher, the musical will run at the Edinburgh Playhouse between 17 October and 26 October 2019.

Open auditions will take place on Saturday 24 August at The Playhouse from 10am. If your child is interested in auditioning you should email Office@trafalgarentertainment.com with a small passport style photo and some information about the child's age, location and any experience or training (drama, dance or singing classes) they may have had.

The audition panel will consist of UK associate director David Seibert, UK associate choreographer Emma Woods and UK musical director Malcolm Forbes-Peckham.

All children auditioning will be required to sing and dance along with the other children. The child will need to be available to rehearse for two days in between 30 September and 16 October and they will also take part in some publicity appearances before and during the Edinburgh run. For more information, please visit Kingandimusical.co.uk/auditions

* Schedule 9, Part 1 of the Equality Act 2010; (Occupational Requirements) applies.