Casting confirmed for hit Broadway production of The King And I when it visits Edinburgh

DIRECT from the London Palladium where it enjoyed a sold out season following its Broadway run, casting has just been announced for the international tour of The King And I when it comes to the Capital later this year.

Starring Annalene Beechey from the West End production as Anna and Jose Llana, who played The King on Broadway, the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Tony Award-winning musical is set in 1860s Bangkok.

It tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Regarded by many as the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals, the production features a company of more than 50 world-class performers, a full scale orchestra and classic songs such as I Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance.

Performing as Anna, fresh from her West End success, Beechey says, "I absolutely love playing Anna, she is a dream role for any actress. I’m delighted to bring this wonderful production and our glorious King to Scotland.”

Her co-star LLana adds, "After playing the King all over the USA this role has such a special place in my heart, so to be able to tour the beautiful UK and see so many of your incredible cities like Edinburgh is really exciting for me.”

The critically acclaimed production will visit The Playhouse as part of its international tour from 16-26 October.

Other casting includes Cezarah Bonner as Lady Thiang, alongside Kok-Hwa Lie in the role of Kralahome and Aaron Teoh Guan Tias Prince Chulalongkorn. Philip Bulcock will take on the dual roles of Captain Orton and Sir Edward Ramsay and William M Lee will play Phra Alack. The female ensemble will include Yuki Abe, Miiya Alexandra, Aiko Kato, Misa Koide, Ela Lisondra, Yuki Ozeki, Ena Yamaguchi and Sian Yeo. The male ensemble will include Iroy Abesamis, Cletus Chan, Steven Hardcastle, Eu Jin Hwang, Jesse Milligan, Prem Rai and Joaquin Pedro Valdes. The Swings will be Rachel Jayne Picar, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung and Samuel How.

The production is directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher. - fresh from his huge Broadway success of To Kill A Mockingbird - will once again direct this majestic production and be reunited with his celebrated creative team that brought THE KING AND I to life in London last year.

Tickets are on sale priced £16-£108.50 are on sale now from www.atgtickets.com and 0844-871 3014