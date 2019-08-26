CBeebies’ Molly and Mac favourites to star in Aladdin as Dunfermline Alhambra announce panto cast

MOLLY and Mac stars Joshua Haynes and Danielle Jam, who play Mack and Daisy in the CBeebies series, will play Aladdin and Princess Jasmine in The Alhambra Dunfermline’s panto this year.

Taking the title role Haynes will play opposite his CBeebies’ co-star Jam, who plays Mack’s love interest Daisy in the series.

Aladdin also sees the return of Billy Mack as the Dame and Alan Orr as his side-kick.

Taking on the role of Genie will be Jamie McKillop, Six foot six inch tall Tyler Collins is set to return to The Alhambra as Abanazar and Ian Bustard, will direct and take on the role of The Emperor.

Claire Fletcher of The Alhambra, says, “On behalf of the Alhambra Theatre Trust we are thrilled to announce our all star cast for Aladdin.

“Our audiences can expect to see all the traditional elements of a family pantomime, and the show promises fun and surprises for all the family.”

Aladdin runs from 10-28 December