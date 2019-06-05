Celtic supergroup set to play Musselburgh

LIVELY Celtic supergroup from Canada’s Nova Scotia, Còig, come to Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre on Friday 7 June to promote their new album Ashlar.

The UK leg of the tour follows a popular run across North America for the quartet who continue to entertain with their non-traditional, exciting playing of traditional trad music.

Comprising Darren McMullen on guitar, mandolin, mandola, banjo, bouzouki, whistles, flute, vocals, Rachel Davis on fiddle, viola, vocals, Jason Roach on piano and Chrissy Crowley on fiddle, Còig grew up together in Cape Breton before they ever considered being in a band.

The result is a magic and creative combination of musical influences and harmonious sounds.

Crowley says. “We wanted every track in this album to fit together perfectly – from lively and original sets to more traditional ballads and energetic covers, there’s something for everyone.

“We can’t wait to let audiences hear our new vocal tracks alongside our varied instrumentals and to put on a brilliant show for everyone that comes along.”

The album itself is full of surprises, including Gordon Lightfoot 60’s classic Home from the Forest as well as a beautiful version of the Gaelic standard O Luaidh.

There’s also a set of jigs and reels called Time & Tide, inspired by Crowley’s new-found passion for joining her brother as crew member on a Cape Breton fishing boat.

Coig, Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, Friday 7 June, 7.30pm, £9-£14, 0131-665 2240