Check out the activities at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh during the Summer holidays

THIS Summer at Dynamic Earth there’s a whole planet full of events and activities to keep kids of all ages occupied during the holidays.

From moon landing 50th anniversary celebrations to underwater robots, as well as a new augmented reality quiz, there’s something for everyone.

Dynamic Earth

Visitors can travel from the seabed to the stars at Dynamic Earth this summer, exploring strange new worlds and frontiers as they voyage from the bottom of the ocean to the moon and back, with a variety of fun-filled experiences and activities.

From Saturday, 29 June , until 26 August, have a whale of a time with a whole host of special activities aimed at raising awareness of the importance of our oceans alongside the ongoing celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landings.

As part of the Atlantic Adventures activities, youngsters can play with real and virtual underwater robots (ROVs) and sample as many deep sea vents as possible in the ROV Simulator game.

Budding engineers will be able to have a go at designing and building their very own deep sea ROV using Lego or to get creative with augmented reality colouring sheets.

Families can also find out how scientists are working to protect a changing ocean, try their hand at collecting coral from the sea floor and even test their balance while carrying out watery experiments on a wobbly research ship!

Eilidh Massie of Dynamic Earth says, “We’re very excited to launch our jam-packed programme for summer.

“This year, our focus is on telling the fascinating story of the deep Atlantic ocean, while celebrating half a century since the incredible moment Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first set foot on the moon.

“These new elements to our story are a fantastic way to help people further understand and marvel at our amazing world. From exploring the sea bed with robots to learning about spaceflight, there is truly something for the whole family to enjoy.”

The summer activities are included with admission to Dynamic Earth. Some require booking, see www.dynamicearth.co.uk