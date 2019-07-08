Check out the latest aircraft to be added to this year’s National Airshow at East Fortune

Have your say

As Scotland’s National Airshow 2019 at East Fortune airfield draws ever closer, the National Museum of Flight have announces the addition of more aircraft to the much anticipated day out.

A Wildcat HMA 2 maritime attack helicopter, a 1943 Catalina flying boat and a 1942 North American T6 Texan training aircraft have now been added to the line-up for the event on Saturday 27 July.

Aircraft making their debut this year now include a Second World War Soviet Yakovlev Yak-3 fighter plus a Westland Scout helicopter and a de Havilland Beaver utility aircraft from the Historic Army Aircraft Flight.

Other new additions to the flight programme include a Goodyear Corsair FG-1D US wartime fighter-bomber, a Canadair T-33 Silver Star jet and an American P47 Thunderbolt Second World War-era fighter.

Five members of The Wings Parachute Display Team will also be dropping in on the event.

And the aerial entertainment doesn’t stop there, the RAF’s mighty Typhoon multi-role delta-winged jet and Supermarine Spitfire, Hawker Hurricane and Avro Lancaster aircraft from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight also feature.

Renowned aerobatic display team, The Blades will also take to the skies over East Fortune, performing a jaw-dropping sequence of manoeuvres including synchronised rolls, twists, double tumbles and knife-edge spins.

And don’t miss the AeroSuperBatics Wing-walkers, strapped to the top wings of a 1940s Boeing Stearman biplane.

Airshow 2019, National Museum of Flight, East Fortune, Saturday 27 July, 10am-5pm, Early bird tickets (available until Thursday 11 July) Adult £19 (£17.50), 5-15 years £9.50, under 5 free, family £49 / Full price (from 12 July) Adult £23(£20), 5-15 years £11, under 5 free), family £58, nms.ac.uk/airshow