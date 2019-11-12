Cineworld Edinburgh offers £3 tickets and massive discounts for one week only to celebrate huge refurb

Edinburgh film-lovers will now be able to kick back and relax while watching the latest releases after an 'extensive refurbishment' of the Fountain Park Cineworld.

The mark the occassion, Cineworld are offering cut-price tickets for one week only, between Friday, November 15 and Thursday, November 21.

2D screening will be priced at £3, while ScreenX tickets can be purchased for £6 and IMAX and 4DX for £7.70.

The new look cinema foyer and concessions stands will offer all the cinema favourites from pick n’ mix, to a Baskin Robbins counter and a Starbucks. In addition, all the auditoriums have been fitted with the best and latest in cinema technology and new seats offer the ultimate in comfort, according to Cineworld.

In July of this year, Cineworld Edinburgh announced the arrival of revolutionary new cinema technology ScreenX. ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema technology, expanding the traditional cinema screen to the side auditorium walls, creating a 270-degree viewing experience for the audience.

Jamie Wiles, Deputy General Manager of Cineworld Edinburgh said; “We are delighted to finally show-off our amazing new look cinema to the local community. Our cinema boasts a wealth of opportunities to experience film like never before and we look forward to welcoming the people of Edinburgh to their new and improved cinema.”

