Classic play reworked for the #MeToo age at Edinburgh’s Lyceum

“WHAT the hell actually is it, this thing called love? What will it do to us? And will it kill us in the end?”

The Duchess is a young widow. Her husband is dead, and she is free.

But her financial position, sexual freedom and youth mean that she could be dangerous; she could get to determine her own life. That is if she isn’t stopped first.

Terrified by her sudden power and its implications, her brothers Ferdinand and The Cardinal seek to block The Duchess’ desire to re-marry, repress her agency, and dismantle both her authority and spirit through any means necessary.

The results are horrifying and vengeance is bloody, but from the most unexpected of sources...

The Royal Lyceum in association with the Citizens Theatre present The Duchess [of Malfi], a brand new version of John Webster’s gruesome Jacobean tale of love, power and revenge, later this month.

Written and directed by Zinnie Harris this chilling exploration of male rage and female resistance stars Adam Best as Bosola, George Costigan as the corrupt Cardinal, Graham Mackay-Bruce as Antonio, Fletcher Mathers as Cariola, Angus Miller as enraged Ferdinand, Adam Tompa as Delio, Leah Walker as Julia and Kirsty Stewart as the fearless Duchess,

“In this #MeToo age of feminist uprising in the face of toxic masculinity, now feels like the perfect time to revisit this incredible, brutal story of female determination in the face of patriarchal power,” says Harris.

“It’s an honour to be revisiting John Webster’s play as both a writer and director.

“The Duchess is an unapologetic, fearless character, who happens to fall in love, and I’m excited to be bringing her to life for Edinburgh audiences.”

The Duchess [of Malfi], Royal Lyceum, Grindlay Street, 17 May-8 June, 7.30pm (matinees 2pm), £14-£32, 0131-248 4848