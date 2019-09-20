Club night playing four hours of non-stop Taylor Swift is coming to Edinburgh

YOU need to calm down, Swiftogeddon is coming to Edinburgh.

The club night, which has already sold out London’s Moth Club and Manchester’s Gorilla, is coming to La Belle Angele on Friday 15 November, when fans of the Nashville favourite can join DJ Dave Fawbert for an evening of non-stop Taylor Swift tracks.

Fawbert explains, “It’s a club night at which I play entirely Taylor Swift songs - ridiculous obviously, but I’ve been a huge fan for years and just thought, ‘She’s got the material, why not give it a try?’

“I’ve even made some special extended mixes of my favourite tracks, and I play album songs, fan faves, deep cuts and of course all the hits.”

The attraction is simple says the DJ, “Swifty has everything. Her songs have always had instantly catchy pop hooks and great choruses, they’ve always been expertly crafted - both the early more country-style stuff and the newer albums when she’s fully embraced pop production - but, of course, her lyrics are incredible.

“She manages to express really specific feelings, thoughts and emotions that everyone has had at some point in their life in ways that you instantly recognise but yet have never heard in song before.”

Swiftogeddon was born out of the times Fawbert went to see ‘Swifty’ in concert.

“Everyone looked like they were having so much fun and felt so happy and around other people who felt the same.

“I’d noticed nights that just play one artist’s work, like Fleetwood Mac and Hungry Heart and suddenly thought how great it would be to have a night of just Taylor Swift songs. I knew she’d have enough material to fill a whole night comfortably. So I booked a club just for fun. It sold out.”

A highlight for the DJ was when the star referenced one of the nights on her Tumblr.

“She’d commented on someone’s video they’d taken in Manchester, saying, ‘What!!!!!!!! This is amazing!!!!’ which, to be honest, isn’t a bad quote to put on the poster,” he says.

So what can the crowd in Edinburgh?

“Four hours of incredible songs that you’ll know all the words to and the friendliest, most lovely crowd I’ve ever experienced.

“It’s a true safe space for Swifties. You’ll make friends for life on that dance floor, I’m telling you.”

You will also hear Fawbert’s own extended versions of his five favourite songs - his personal favourite is a nine-minute long version of Style.

“I think people, especially after she ‘went pop’ on 1989, sometimes assume that Taylor Swift is just another celebrity pop star who’s just in the media for her boyfriends and all the rest of it.

“But, of course, they couldn’t be more wrong - she’s an incredible artist, is in complete control of her career and, for me anyway, all that celebrity stuff is the least interesting thing about her.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that she’ll still be a huge, relevant artist in 20 or 30 years’ time, and there’s not that many pop stars you can say that about.”

Swiftogeddon, La Belle Angele, Hastie’s Close, Friday 15 November, 11pm-3am, £7, www.designmynight.com/edinburgh/whats-on/clubbing/swiftogeddon-the-taylor-swift-club-night?t=tickets