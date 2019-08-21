Colin Cloud to give Edinburgh a sneak preview of Vegas show

AMERICA’S Got Talent star Colin Cloud has been packing them in to his last full Fringe run this year so successfully, that he has decided to give fans of his forensic mind-reading, an extra special treat - a sneak preview of his Las Vegas show.

The one off performance of Colin Cloud: Does Not Exist will take place at The Stand’s New Town Theatre on Friday 23 August, 10.45pm..

This will be the one and only chance to come and experience a ‘best of’ from Cloud as he brings together his favourite material from his previous Fringe shows.

He will also be attempting a few brand new feats for the very first time.

Tickets are strictly limited and sure to fly out the door, make sure you get yours now.

www.thestand.co.uk/shows/893-colin-cloud-does-not-exist/# £10