Controversial comic Frankie Boyle will be on full power in Edinburgh

IT’S been more than a decade since controversial funnyman Frankie Boyle took to the road to tour Scotland.

All that changes next month as he returns to off-load his sense of mounting horror.

His tour brings him to the Playhouse for two nights - 12 & 13 September - when he will deliver a set including some of the best bits from his recent Prometheus albums.

Coinciding with Boyle’s upcoming BBC show Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland, he says, “I’m looking forward to touring Scotland properly for the first time in over a decade.”

“In a lot of farther-flung places in Scotland people are guarded at first, but as soon as they get to know you they really hate you.”

Boyle is now regarded by many as one of the UK’s premier comedians and writers.

Known for his shows New World Order, Tramadol Nights, his best-selling DVDs, and the Netflix Special Hurt Like You’ve Never Been Loved, he has also penned three best-selling books.

Boyle, who got his break after performing at The Stand Comedy Club while studying to be a teacher in the Capital, known for his pessimistic and caustic sense of humour.

He first gained public recognition as a panellist on the comedy panel show Mock the Week - which he appeared on for five years.

Boyle then created and starred in the sketch show Frankie Boyle’s Tramadol Nights on Channel 4.

He currently presents BBC Two’s satirical chat show Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

In 2018 Frankie wrote and presented the highly acclaimed documentary Frankie Goes to Russia for the BBC, before the Russian World Cup.

He has also topped the podcast charts with the first three volumes of his eight-volume sequence The Promethiad.

Frankie Boyle: Full Power, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 12 & 13 September, 7.30pm, £29.40, www.atgtickets.com