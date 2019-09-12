Controversial Derry Girls star Tommy Tiernan heading to Edinburgh for one-night only

DERRY Girls star and controversial stand-up Tommy Tiernan is heading back to the Capital, in November, with his Paddy Crazy Horse Tour.

The Irish funnyman is set to play the Gilded Balloon Basement, Rose Street, on 2 November.

The tour publicity promises that he will rant and rave, dance and act, adding ‘He tries to be very silly and very serious at the same time. He mixes a love of comic rebellion and a refusal to be conscripted into a rational view of the world with a deep love for talking and the poetry of everyday speech.

‘Using high theatricality and lots of sweary language, this is a fast paced and exuberant celebration of everything that’s wild, wrong and wonderful about being alive right here, right now. It is by turns clever and then really stupid.’

It’s a recipe that can prove flammable stuff. After a recent Belfast gig, it was claimed he had been reported to police after a number of the audience walked out, offended by what they regarded as ‘foul-mouthed rants about Northern Irish politics and religion’.

The Donegal-born stand-up comedian landed his first major acting role since appearing in Father Ted last year when he was cast in the dark comedy Derry Girls as the long-suffering father of the central character, 16-year-old Erin Quinn who is coming of age during the later years of the Troubles.

Tiernan’s Gilded Balloon Show is recommended for ages 15+.

Tommy Tiernan: Paddy Crazy Horse, Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre, Basement, Rose Street, 2 November, 6pm, £20 (returns), www.gildedballoon.co.uk