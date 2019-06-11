Controversial musical Hair heads to Edinburgh

Have your say

THE critically acclaimed 50th anniversary production of Hair The Musical tours to the Capital next week when it visits The Playhouse from 22-27 June.

Welcome to the Age of Aquarius. It’s 1967 and Hair’s hippie ‘tribe’ youngsters in the East Village of New York are yearning to change the world, questioning authority and the American flag.

Wild, colourful, sexually liberated and free, they are united in protest and song, under the shadow of the Vietnam War.

Hair is adored for its Grammy award-winning score featuring iconic hits such as Aquarius, Let the Sun Shine In, I Got Life and Good Morning Starshine.

With a book and lyrics written by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, this award-winning production is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle.

Leading the cast at the Greenside Place venue are Dancing on Ice’s 2018 champion Jake Quickenden as Berger, Hollyoaks’ Daisy Wood-Davis as Sheila and X Factor 2011 finalist Marcus Collins as Hud.

Reality TV star Quickenden says, “I’ve always wanted to get into musical theatre.

“I’ve been in reality shows, starting with the X Factor, so for me it’s now about being a bit more credible and showing I have got talent. It’s about testing myself.

“We play a group of hippies who love getting high and don’t want to go to war. The Vietnam War is raging and we’re all rebelling against that.

“The show is full of important messages about free love and things we’re still fighting for today.

“We’re still fighting for everything that they were fighting for back then.

“We’re still fighting racism. We’re still fighting for gay rights. We’re still fighting against wars.

“Everything is still so relevant. Conformity is a massive part of the show too.

“People don’t always want to conform. I think it’s really important to be individual.”

One-time X Factor finalist Marcus Collins adds, “I haven’t toured since 2013, so I thought it was about time I got my act together and did it again.

“There’s something special about taking a show like Hair and showing it to people around the UK where they might not get that much great theatre. It’s just amazing.

“I think this is so well written and so controversial, I can’t wait to see how the different audiences receive it.”

Hair The Musical, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Tuesday 17-Saturday 22 June, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £13-£77.50, 0844-871 3014