Dalkeith and Monktonhall Brass Band celebrate 30 years with free concert

DALKEITH and Monktonhall Brass Band, based in Prestonpans, East Lothian will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their coming together with a free concert in Prestonpans Community Centre on Saturday 15 June.

The band, which appeared in the Touring Theatre Consortium 2014 production of Brassed Off, in which they played the Grimley Colliery Band at The King’s, was formed when the Dalkeith Burgh and Monktonhall Colliery bands amalgamated in the 80s due to the demise of the coal industry.

Band secretary Heather Henderson says: “The band has grown from strength to strength over the three decades, competing successfully at local, regional and national level.

“We’ve taken part in major theatre productions, TV and radio appearances and served Scotland’s communities and major charities at gala days, corporate receptions, weddings .... you name, it, we’ve pretty much done it.”