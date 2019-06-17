Dalkeith Country Park has activities to keep kids occupied seven days a week during school holidays

SCHOOLS’ almost out for Summer and Fort Douglas at Dalkeith Country Park has just the means lined up to keep your wee ones occupied.

The Sky Maze with its sky-high network of twisting, turning walkways, treehouses, ramps, rope bridges and huge slides is best tackled in Summer.

Fort Douglas itself is a summertime feast of fun. Kids can enter via the famous ‘mesh wire loop under the bridge’ bridge across the South Esk River, before letting their imaginations run wild.

Daily craft events include Crafty Card Making, Face Stencilling, Wand Making, Clay Creatures, Tree Discovery, Forest Faces and Pebble Painting.

Mondays-Crafty Card Making

Take a short break from play and try your hand at making a card or postcard to send to friends/family in the Witches Den in Fort Douglas on 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 July, 5 and 12 August.

Tuesdays: Face Stencilling

Who would you like to be today? A pirate swinging from the zip wires, a princess in her castle? Choose from a range of stencils and run away with your imagination at the Kids Activity Cabin in Fort Douglas on 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 July and 6 and 13 August.

Wednesdays: Wand Making

Expelliarmus! Make your very own magical wand in the Witches Den on 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and 7, 14 August.

Thursdays: Clay Creatures

Natural materials and air drying clay and a sprinkle of imagination are all you need to make your very own clay creature, again in the Witches Den on 4, 11, 18, 25 July and 1, 8, and 15 August.

Fridays: Tree discovery

Did you know there are five different species of tree in Fort Douglas alone? With a chunky crayon and sheet of paper, you can take an imprint of the tree bark to identify each one at the Witches Den 5, 12, 19, 26 July and 2, 9 and 16 August.

Saturdays: Forest Faces

Using a small ball of air drying clay, create a forest face using materials you find in Fort Douglas as facial features. Think twigs for hair, leaves for a body or even small stones as eyes. The Witches Den 29 June, 6, 13, 20, 27 July and 3, 10, 17 August.

Sundays: Pebble Painting

With a river washed pebble and some paint, create an abstract artwork of which Picasso would be proud. The Witches Den 30 June, 7, 14, 21, 28 July and 4, 11, 18 August.

Each activity is limited to 20 children on a first-come, first-served basis. Multiple sessions will run throughout the day between 11am and 4pm, but check at the Fort Douglas activity cabin on the day of your visit for exact timings.

Dalkeith Country Park, Via King’s Gate, Dalkeith, 29 June-18 August, 0131-654 1666