Dalkeith Country Park to become a magical Spectacle of Light

DALKEITH Country Park is set twinkle this Christmas when it is transformed into a magical after-dark adventure for all the family.

Spectacle of Light, from 7 December to 5 January 2020 is a winter festive extravaganza of lights.

The fantastical winter experience is designed to be enjoyed with family and friends exploring the night-time wonder of adventure park Fort Douglas, all lit under the stars.

Embark on an amazing journey up among the woodland canopy in the fort’s magical Sky Maze peppered with a magnificent kaleidoscope of illuminated parasols and majestic trees hosting giant mirror balls.

Meteors, pixie lanterns and much, much more have been designed to delight all ages.

Visitors will also be able to marvel at the beauty of the estate’s 18th Century Orangerie while following this visual feast of a trail around the gardens and across the River Esk.

Each evening, The Spectacle of Light is a continuous experience with entry time slots every 30 minutes from 4pm to 6.30pm.

It is recommended you allow around 90 minutes for the whole experience but make sure you arrive at the Fort Douglas gate by your chosen entry time as tickets are only valid for that time and are non-transferable.

Situated five miles from Edinburgh, Dalkeith Country Park, home to Dalkeith Palace since its construction in 1702, has been in the Buccleuch family for more than 300 years.

It is home to Fort Douglas Adventure Park and Restoration Yard.

The Park itself features waymarked cycling and walking routes and a regular programme of activities ensures there is plenty on offer for the entire family.

Tickets: (early-bird in brackets) Adult £17.50 (£14), Child 3-15 years £11 (£8.80), Family 2+2 £49.50 (£39.60), under 3s free, car parking free, full details www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk