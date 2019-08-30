Dance legend Amelie Lens completes the line-up for Terminal V: The Reckoning in Edinburgh

Have your say

TERMINAL V’s The Reckoning, which comes to the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, on Saturday 26 October has revealed Belgium’s Amelie Lens, as the final headliner for what will be Scotland’s biggest dance event since the turn of the millennium.

Additionally the festival have announced an exciting new stage, Sneaky Pete’s Selectors, which will showcase all-female artists Ida, Mor Elian, Free Love and Minimal Violence.

Other headliners set to play include Laurent Garnier, Ben Klock, Annie Mac, Marcel Dettmann and Gerd Janson.

The event marks the first time techno royalty Garnier has played Edinburgh for 20 years.

A huge new space, The Hangar, will also double the event’s capacity to 20,000.

Terminal V - The Reckoning, Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Saturday 26 October, £67.44-£78.69, www.skiddle.com