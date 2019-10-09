Daniel O'Donnell is bringing his rock and roll party to Edinburgh this weekend
HE is arguably Ireland’s best loved singer and his popularity transcends the Emerald Isle.
You can tell that by the fact that whenever Daniel O’Donnell announces an Edinburgh concert, fans camp over-night outside the box-office to be sure of the best tickets when they go on sale the following morning.
On Saturday 12 October, O’Donnell returns to the Usher Hall.
With a music career spanning almost 35 years, the singer continues to delight fans around the world with his recordings and live shows.
Later this month, on 18 October, he will release Halfway To Paradise, a 3CD/60 track set plus a 16 track Vinyl LP which will recapture the popularity and fun of his rock ‘n’ roll recordings.
The release also includes a ‘live in concert’ section featuring several tracks previously unreleased on CD.
To compliment the release, O’Donnell brings his Gold Hits Tour to the Capital.
Now also one of the UK’s most successful recording artists, earlier this year he broke his own world record by becoming the first recording artist to chart at least one new album every year in the Artist Albums Chart for 32 consecutive years.
Starting out in the early 1980s O’Donnell became a household name across Ireland and the UK by the mid 1990s.
His first chart hit in the UK was with I Just Want To Dance With You in 1992.
With millions of record sales, in 2002 he was awarded an Honorary MBE for his services to the Music Industry.
His popularity also spread to America and Australia.
Throughout his UK career, Daniel has amassed 38 Top 40 albums, including 16 Top 10 albums with 14 of them this century - a feat not achieved by any other recording artist.
However, it was in 2003 that O’Donnell recorded a rock ‘n’ roll trilogy that would take him to a whole new audience and a sold out live tour, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Show.
At the Usher Hall, Halfway To Paradise is set to recapture the fun those albums generated.
Daniel O’Donnell: Halfway To Paradise, The Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday 12 October, £38.50-£48.95, 0131-228 1155