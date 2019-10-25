Dare you make the trip to Perth for 'Scotland's scariest Halloween attraction'?

Spirits of Scone

If you go down to the woods tonight, you’re in for a haunting surprise… It's time to gather together your most fearless friends and head to Scone Palace for a terrifying tour.

As night falls, the palace gardens will come to life and be transformed into a truly terrifying playground for all kinds of menacing ghouls and horror film freaks.

Lurking in the woods and hiding in the maze, this is where nightmares come to life.

The outdoor walking route takes you on an hour-long tour through the grounds with hidden surprises lying in wait. Pop into the Tipi of Terror if you dare for some ghostly storytelling or join the fun by stopping by the pop-up makeup station where you can be transformed with a gruesome slash or some oozing zombie flesh.

There's also a fancy dress competition, but take heed, masks are not permitted, so look out your face paints and get creative. You will be outside for the evening, so do wrap up and keep warm and wear sensible footwear.

Spirits of Scone runs until from 25 October-31 October, 6pm-8pm/9pm and is not suitable for young children and teenagers under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult.

The event opens at 6pm each evening and last admission is at 8pm Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, or 9pm Friday, Saturday and Thursday.

Tickets are £17.50 (For 10 tickets or more enter GROUP2019 when you book online and you'll receive a 10% discount0 from https://spiritsofscone.seetickets.com/timeslots/spirits-of-scone-halloween