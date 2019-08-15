Deacon Blue’s Ricky Ross to sing for homeless charity in Edinburgh

DEACON Blue frontman Ricky Ross has revealed that he is to perform at the annual Cyrenians Supper Club, which raises money to support the homeless in the Scotland.

The singer of hits such as Real Gone Kid, Wages Day and Fergus sings the Blues will attend the three course meal, prepared by the award-winning team at the Waldorf Astoria Caledonian Hotel on 25 October.

The meal will be followed by an intimate performance of songs from across his career and a Q&A with Ross about his life, work and passion for social justice.

Only 15o places are available for the event at £100 each.

Cyrenians Supper Club, Waldorf Astoria Caledonian Hotel, Friday 25 October, 6.30pm-11pm, £100, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-cyrenians-supper-club-with-ricky-ross-tickets-65202271750