Dinosaurs set to roam Edinburgh this Fringe

AUSTRALIAN immersive theatre company Erth marks its Fringe debut this year with the widely acclaimed show Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo.

Known for its unique immersive theatre, Erth’s dinosaur puppets walk, roar and blink at the young audiences as they are unmistakably ‘alive’ and keen to play.

From cute baby dinosaurs to some of the largest carnivores and herbivores that have ever walked the planet, Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo gets up close and personal with an amazing array of creatures from bygone eras, connecting young audiences to the real science of palaeontology.

Children can watch wide-eyed from a safe distance or dare to get right up close to these prehistoric creatures.

Since its beginnings in 1990, the Sydney-based company has strived to provide audiences with eye-popping visual experiences showcasing giant puppetry, stilt-walkers, inflatable environments, aerial and flying creatures.

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo, McEwan Hall, Bristo Square, 3-26 August, 11am, £15.50-£16.50, www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/whats-on/erths-dinosaur-zoo

Age recommendation 3+