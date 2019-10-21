Discover what decorations will adorn the Queen's State Apartments at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse
HAVE a right royal Christmas this December in the historic setting of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
From 6 December, the Edinburgh residence of The Queen visitors will be able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering Christmas trees, twinkling lights as well as take part in range of activities to celebrate the festive season.
Until 6 January 2020, the festive decorations at the Palace of Holyroodhouse will include a 15-foot high Christmas tree in the Great Gallery, adorned with shimmering decorations and sparkling lights.
The Great Stair leading to the historic State Apartments, meanwhile, will be draped with twinkling velvet garlands, glistening berries and seasonal foliage.
In the Royal Dining Room, the table will be laid with a silver service presented to George V and Queen Mary in 1935 to mark their Silver Jubilee, and decorated with flowers, wreaths and spires of faux candied sugared fruits.
For families, on 14 and 15 December, a series of musical performances, short talks, hands-on activities will take place.
A family-friendly performance by theatre company Some Kind of Theatre, telling the story of a stubborn pixie trapped in Queen Mary’s Dolls House, will also be given.
Other activities will include a lunchtime lecture by Louise Cooling, author of A Royal Christmas, exploring the festive traditions of the royal family through the centuries (14 December), and, on 8 and 9 December, the Scottish Vocal Ensemble will provide an evening of Christmas carols and seasonal music in the Great Gallery.
Tickets include a glass of wine, a mince pie and a 20% discount in the Palace shop.
Christmas at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, 6 December-6 January, Canongate, £15, £8.70 under 17/under 5 free, family (2 adults/3 under 17s), £38.70, tickets.rct.uk/palace-holyroodhouse/palace-holyroodhouse/2019