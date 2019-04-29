Diversity on the Catwalk explores the body beautiful

Have your say

A NEW exhibition coming to the National Museum of Scotland explores the world of fashion in all its many forms.

Offering the opportunity to discover how today’s fashion industry is challenging perceptions and championing alternative ideals of beauty Body Beautiful: Diversity on the Catwalk opens on Thursday 23 May.

It examines the work of fashion creatives who are embracing inclusivity and body positivity, exploring themes such as size, gender, age, race and disability.

Visitors will learn how the industry is calling into question existing practice, and why it must address diversity from the inside out to reappraise contemporary ideals of beauty.

On display will be pivotal looks from designers such as Max Mara, Ashish, Vivienne Westwood, Pam Hogg and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Meanwhile, key influencers in the industry, from models and stylists to photographers, will share their experiences.

Body Beautiful: Diversity on the Catwalk, from 23 May, Exhibition Gallery 2, Free