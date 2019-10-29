Doctor Who star Colin Baker is coming to Edinburgh, here's where you can meet him

Colin Baker

The actor, also famous for his role as Paul Merroney in the Seventies BBC drama series The Brothers, is coming to Edinburgh to attend Capital Sci-Fi Con, which will run at the Corn Exchange from 14-16 February 2020.

Baker starred in Doctor Who as the sixth Doctor, appearing in 11 adventures between 1984 and 1986 at which point the series was put on hold before returning with Sylvester McCoy at the TARDIS helm.

Baker will meet fans, pose for photos and sign autographs at next year's convention and is also expected to appear on panels during the weekend long event.

The actor was introduced to a whole new fan base in 2012 when he appeared I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and has since become a popular face on programmes such as Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Antiques Road Show. At Capital Sci Fi Con he will also appear at the annual Meal with the Stars on the Saturday evening.

Capital Sci Fi Con is Edinburgh's not-for-profit pop culture, comic and movie convention for fans by fans and winner of the Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards Fundraiser of the Year Award Winner 2019.

Money raised from the convention will benefit the charity CHAS (Children's Hospices Across Scotland) and Rachel House hospice. Rachel House, in Kinross, is a 'home from home' for families offering the highest standards of care for children and counselling and advice to families throughout a child's life and after bereavement. To date Capital Sci Fi Con has raised £250,276.07 for the charity.