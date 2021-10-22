Racers, start your engines and get ready to lip sync FOR. YOUR. LIFE.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series three is well underway, bringing joy and Big Drag Energy into this cruel, cruel world.

But if one episode each Thursday evening is not enough for you, why not go and see one of your favourite queens perform live?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK shows in Edinburgh and Glasgow (Photo: Choriza May by Guy Levy for World of Wonder/BBC)

These are the upcoming events in Edinburgh and Glasgow starring queens from Drag Race UK series one, two, and three.

We’ll be updating this article as more events are announced, so stay tuned.

Drag Race queens events happening in Edinburgh

- Lawrence Chaney will be hosting their Purple Reign tour on December 9 at Teviot Debating Hall.

- Choriza May will become El Sheablo for The Halloween Tour on October 30 at CC Blooms.

- Charity Kase, Joe Black, Cherry Valentine and more will star in The Tales of The Condemned on October 28 at ATIK

- Baga Chips and The Vivienne will be hosting The Xmas Xtravaganza - Shantay You Sleigh on December 22 at Usher Hall, starring Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett, and Ellie Diamond

Drag Race queens events taking place in Glasgow

- Kitty Scott-Claus will star in Bingo Wings on October 28 at Slay Glasgow

- Lawrence Chaney will be in their home town for the Purple Reign tour on December 8 at The Glee Club

- Baga Chips and The Vivienne host The Xmas Xtravaganza - Shantay You Sleigh on December 23 at O2 Academy

- Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce, and Awhora will star in MODE ft. Symone on December 13 at O2 Academy