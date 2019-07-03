Edinburgh actor toasts premiere of his new play

TOAST, by Benjamin Storey, premieres at Roxy Assembly this week as party of the Formation Festival, celebrating new writing.
In this week’s offering at the Roxburgh Place venue, Joe and Mel are a happy go lucky couple living a simple life by simple means. Joe is a musician and Mel is in her last year of university.
Joe receives a terrible diagnosis that changes both their lives completely.
A 60 minute funny yet compelling story of two 20-somethings dealing with mortality and legacy in the midst of finding themselves.
Toast, Roxy Theatre, Assembly Roxy, Roxburgh Place, Friday 5- Sunday 7 July, 6.45pm, £8, 0131-623 3030