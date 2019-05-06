Edinburgh Antiques, Vintage & Collectors Fair 2019: Learn while you buy at Scotland’s largest antiques event

Scotland’s largest antiques event returns to the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston on Saturday and Sunday (May 11 & 12), providing a choice of items for those who enjoy shopping for pre-loved goods.

Up to 300 stalls will be ready and waiting at the Edinburgh Antiques, Vintage & Collectors Fair 2019. Everything from silverware and copper, to jewellery and vintage clothing will be on offer.

Attending the fair for the first time will be the British Horological Institute (BHI), who will be making the journey up from their headquarters in Nottinghamshire to take part.

Brian Noble, operations manager for the organisation said: “The BHI are delighted to attend the Edinburgh show along with our Scotland Branch. We are the only vocational trainer of the skills of both clock and watch building and repairs in the UK, and indeed we draw students to our headquarters in Nottinghamshire from all around the world.

“Attending shows lets us promote horology from grass roots level, from our ‘taster days’ to becoming a fully qualified watch or clockmaker with accredited postnominals.”

Antique and vintage clocks and watches will be amongst the thousands of items available to purchase at the fair. With hundreds of stalls there will be plenty of hunting to be done.

The Edinburgh fair appeals to many, as Helen Yourston, director for the fair organisers, B2B Events, explained: “Whether you are actively seeking to purchase something unique, are an avid collector, interested in horology, want to shop ‘until you drop’ or are an interior style guru, this is the place to come. It is a single hall that offers a whole host of possibilities for you and your home.”

Visitors coming from Edinburgh can take a courtesy coach from the city centre to the venue (and return). Available from Waterloo Place opposite the Apex Hotel - see B2B Events’ website - b2bevents.info for timings.

To get the best choice of all that is on offer visitors are advised to arrive early: “Early admission is from 8:15am on Saturday”, said Helen,

“And this is when buyers can really get their pick of the crop!”

Early admission is £6 per person, standard admission on Saturday is £5 from 10am and Sunday entry is £4 from 10am. No tickets, cash only .