Edinburgh band The Rising Souls introduce new guitarist

EXPECT a barnstorming performance from Edinburgh-based rockers The Rising Souls when they play their first hometown gig with new guitarist Ciaran Hanratty at La Belle Angele on 31 May.

Hanratty joined the band after an extensive search, and weeks of auditions, and appears the perfect fit.

“For the last couple years, we’ve had a few stand-in players to help us out when we played live”, explains singer Dave Archibald.

“They’ve all be great guys, and done a fantastic job, but we knew we needed to find a permanent guitarist to really move the band forward.”

Enter Hanratty, who adds, “I’d been aware of the band for a while and had actually seen them a few times.

“I thought they had a great sound, and a great vibe, so when the opportunity to audition came along, it just seemed like everything was falling into place.”

Archibald continues, “Yeah, he came in to the auditions, and had everything nailed.

“He knew the songs inside out, and he had all the tones bang on. Plus, he’s such an easy guy to get on with.

“Then, when we played the first ever Road Rage Festival in Sheffield, that was the final audition, so to speak.

“He absolutely smashed it.”

Local fans of The Rising Souls will get to meet Hanratty when they headline La Belle Angele.

“This is our first hometown headline show in a year and pretty much the only Edinburgh show we have planned for 2019,” says Archibald.

“So it would amazing to see everyone that’s supported the band from the start come down for a great night, and to welcome wee Ciaran properly.”

Expected to sell out, the last remaining tickets for the gig are currently on sale.

After their homecoming gig The Rising Souls are set to perform at a few select summer festivals, whilst writing and recording material for their new album.

The Rising Souls, La Belle Angele, Hasties Close, 31 May, 7pm, £12.10, la-belleangele.com/events/risingsouls/