Edinburgh Doors Open Days highlights not to be missed

MORE than 135 doors, that are normally closed to the public, will be flung open this weekend as the 30th Doors Open Day shines a spotlight on many of the Capital’s best kept secrets. With so many to choose from it’s easy to miss the little gems that can slip beneath the radar.

From F 603 (City of Edinburgh) Squadron to the Confucius Institute, the Advocates Library to old favourites like the anatomical museum, there’s somewhere for everyone to while away an hour or two.

Some of the more unique locations welcoming the public over the weekend include Barnton Quarry rotor bunker, the Burns monument, the City Observatory on Calton Hill and Corstorphine Hill Tower.

For theatre lovers there’s a chance to explore the King’s Theatre, Festival Theatre and Leith Theatre, while Lothian Buses celebrate 100 years by inviting you to visit their central garage and take a ride on one of their vintage fleet.

Other favourites open for inspection include the Gardener’s Cottage in West Princes Street Gardens, Custom House, Leith, and Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court.

Outdoor options this year see Queen Street Gardens and Granton Castle’s walled garden open to the public as is the herbarium and library building at the Royal Botanic Garden.

John Knox House, the Out of the Blue drill hall, where the bodies of soldiers killed in the Gretna rail disaster were laid out for collection, and Riddle’s Court are also open, offering a chance to engage first hand with many aspects of the Capital’s rich history.

Or maybe a visit to the Seafield treatment centre, or sewage works as it is colloquially known, piques your curiosity.

Finally, the Thistle Foundation Centre of Wellbeing, Trinity House, the Victorian schoolroom and WHALE Arts Centre are all worth a visit too.

Doors Open Days 2019, 28-29 September, at 139 venues across the Capital. For full details of venues and activities visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk or download the full programme of events from www.doorsopendays.org.uk/media/6143/2019-brochure.p