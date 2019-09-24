Edinburgh Dungeon Lates 2019: what to expect from the ‘bolder, darker and much scarier’ adults-only events

The Edinburgh Dungeons is one of the city’s most famous attractions for those looking for historical entertainment with some added scares.

But if you find yourself wishing the Dungeons were even scarier, your prayers have been answered just in time for Halloween.

What are the Dungeon Lates?

Dungeon Lates is a brand new series of adults-only events that promise to be “bolder, darker and much scarier” than the usual Edinburgh Dungeon experience.

The after hours tours offer up “shocks and thrills” which have been dialled up to the maximum - so much so that it’s strictly only open for those 18 years and older.

To help guests recover from any scares, Dungeon goers will get a cocktail and a shot included in their ticket price.

When are they happening?

Dungeon Lates will only be running for a limited time. These are the dates that it will be running:

- Friday 4 October 2019

- Saturday 5 October 2019

- Friday 11 October 2019

- Saturday 12 October 2019

- Friday 18 October 2019

- Saturday 29 October 2019

- Friday 25 October 2019

The tours will run at 8pm, 8:15pm, 8:30pm and 8:45pm and will last an hour.

Tickets

Tickets for Dungeon Lates will cost £24.95, which includes your entry as well as a drink and a shot as well.

You can buy your tickets online on the Edinburgh Dungeons website.

How to get there

The Edinburgh Dungeons are situated in the heart of Edinburgh’s city centre, making it easy to find.

The address for the Dungeons is 31 Market Place, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.

Walking

From Edinburgh Waverley station, the Dungeons are next to the Market Street Waverley entrance.

Bus

The best course for those looking to get a bus is to jump on a Lothian Bus and get off outside of Edinburgh Waverley station.

From there you can cut through the station and come out through the Market Street entrance.

Buses that stop outside Waverley station are: 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 29, 37, 38, 104, 113, 1, 4, 22, 25, 34, 124, X44, X26, X24, X15, X25, X5.

Driving

The Edinburgh Dungeons do not offer any parking on site, but there are NCP car parks nearby on Castle Terrace and at Holyrood Road for those looking to take the car.