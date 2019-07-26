Edinburgh Festival Wheel 2019: how long is it there for, opening times and ticket prices

Have your say

The Edinburgh Festival Wheel returns to the city this summer, allowing you to soak up spectacular views across Edinburgh from a breathtaking height.

When is the Edinburgh Festival Wheel open?

The wheel will be in the city from Saturday 20 July to Monday 2 September 2019, and it’s open 10am-10pm daily (last ride at 9.45pm).

Where is the wheel located?

The wheel is located at Edinburgh’s East Princes St Gardens.

How can I buy tickets and how much do they cost?

You can buy tickets for the wheel on the day you want to ride.

Prices are:

£9.50 per person

£7.50 concessions

£29 family ticket (4 people, max. 2 adults and min of 1 adult)

Concessions: children aged 14 years and under, over 60s, students and carers.

You must show valid ID to receive the discounted price.

There’s also currently a 20% off offer available for those with an EH postcode.

The discount offers 20% off any ticket, but you must bring proof of an EH address on your chosen day of visit in order to qualify.

Proof of address includes a driver’s license, bus pass or utility bill.

This offer is only available in person on the day of your visit.

Accessibility

The Edinburgh Festival Wheel is fully accessible with ramps leading up to each gondola.

For more information, visit: edinburghfestivalwheel.com/