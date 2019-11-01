Edinburgh Hogmanay 2019: Rudimental and Mungo's Hi Fi announced for New Year's Eve party

Rudimental DJ, one of the UK's biggest and most innovative dance pop acts will join global superstar Mark Ronson beneath Edinburgh Castle for Hogmanay.

They will be joined by Scotland's own Mungo's Hi Fi who complete the line up for the New Year's Eve party.

Rudimental has had two number one albums and three number one singles already under its belt, including debut ‘Feel the Love’ and ‘These Days’ ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen, and has sold over 20 million singles and over 2 million albums to date.

Rudimental will perform at Edinburgh Hogmanay 2019 (Photo: Underbelly)

Glasgow-based Mungo's Hi Fi were created over a decade ago and have released nine albums and collaborate with Jamaican legends such as Sugar Minott and Ranking Joe to create their reggae/dancehall style of music.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said; “Rudimental have had some of the biggest chart-topping tracks from the last six years and we simply cannot wait to create a new unforgettable moment for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay when thousands of party-goers belt out the band’s absolute anthems together on the 31st December.

"Glasgow’s own collective soundsystem, Mungo’s Hi Fi are really going to get the party off to a proper start with their unique blend of seismic productions plus easy-going democratic dancehall fun.”

“Mungo’s Hi Fi, Rudimental and our headliner for Hogmanay in the Gardens, international superstar DJ Mark Ronson. What better way to welcome in a new decade, than partying to the biggest hits from the last decade from the best DJs of the decade!? 2019 is the year Edinburgh’s Hogmanay really shows the world how to party.”

Mark Ronson will headline at Edinburgh Hogmanay 2019 (Photo: Underbelly)

Rudimental DJ added; “We’re so excited to be part of the line up for Mark Ronson's Hogmanay in the Gardens. There's no better place to celebrate New Year’s than Edinburgh.”

Mungo’s Hi Fi said; "We're super excited to be playing alongside Rudimental DJ and Mark Ronson at Scotland’s biggest Hogmanay party."

Ticket Details

Tickets to Mark Ronson’s "Hogmanay in the Gardens" are available now at www.edinburghshogmanay.com or by calling 0131 510 0395.

Mungo's Hi Fi will perform at Edinburgh Hogmanay 2019 (Photo: Underbelly)

Here are the prices:

£170 - Premium Combined Ticket for Mark Ronson’s Hogmanay in the Gardens (£140) + Hogmanay Street Party (£30)Premium standing viewing area in the Gardens (hard-standing on top path) with exclusive bar, food and toilet facilities.

£80 - Enclosure Combined Ticket for Mark Ronson’s Hogmanay in the Gardens (£50) + Hogmanay Street Party (£30) Exclusive standing viewing area in the Gardens (hard-standing) in-front of the Concert stage.

£70 - Garden Combined Ticket for Mark Ronson’s Hogmanay in the Gardens (£40) + Hogmanay Street Party (£30)Standing viewing area in the Gardens (grass) around the Enclosure area.