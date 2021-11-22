Edinburgh Hogmanay 2021: New Year in Edinburgh celebrations - Hogmanay events, prices and how to buy tickets (Roberto Ricciuti/Edinburgh's Hogmanay via AP Images)

The turn of the New Year on 31st December 2020 was undoubtedly an emotional one – with the sudden UK lockdown bringing celebrations to a standstill as 2021 looked to still be hampered by rising coronavirus cases and hospitals hitting capacity.

But Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations will be back in full swing this year after last year’s event cancellation, as Underbelly has revived its New Year in Edinburgh festivities in anticipation of 2022.

A four day festival in the heart of the Capital will celebrate the arrival of the New Year will kick off on 29 December until 1 January, with the Torchlight Procession, Party at the Bells, and a full Scottish music programme awaiting revellers in Auld Reekie.

Here’s everything you need to know about Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2021-22, how to get tickets and what’s on.

What events are at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2022?

While the focal point of every Hogmanay celebration is the Party at the Bells, where people gather in Princes Street Gardens and on Princes Street to ring in the New Year with fireworks, live music and plenty of cheer, there are several other Hogmanay events to look forward to.

The torchlight procession is making a comeback this year, along with other Hogmanay festivities (Image credit: Getty Images)

These include the Torchlight Procession, when streets in Edinburgh’s Old Town are lit up with a procession of people carrying torches through the City.

This year’s Torchlight Procession will fall on 30 December and will be spread out from 4pm to 9pm, with the event concluding in Holyrood Park seeing attendees light a slow-burning candle that will eventually form an image over the course of the event.

Unlike the Party at the Bells, which does not allow children under the age of 12 to attend, the Torchlight Procession is family-friendly.

Fireworks light up the sky over Edinburgh during the city's Hogmanay celebrations on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Image credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Edinburgh's Hogmanay via AP Images)

With the coronavirus pandemic still looming over us, this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay events will still be large and exciting but operating under a reduced capacity of 30,000 people.

There will be a further set of concerts and music gigs held at Greyfriar’s Kirk for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2021.

These will be kickstarted with a gig from Scottish folk band Breabach on 29 December at 7pm, with tickets available for £26.50.

‘Caledonia’ singer and legendary Scottish singer-songwriter Dougie MacLean will be performing on 30 December at the venue with tickets likewise priced at £26.50 per ticket.

Eddi Reader will play Greyfriar’s Kirk on 31 December at 7pm, with tickets priced at £42.50.

Who’s headlining the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Party at the Bells?

Legendary British electronic music duo Basement Jaxx will be leading revellers at the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Party at the Bells into the New Year this year.

Having risen to prominence in the mid-90s, Basement Jaxx’s Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe will be behind the decks this New Years Eve to electrify crowds in Princes Street Gardens and on the surrounding streets as the countdown to 2022 begins.

Super excited to be DJ’ing in Edinburgh for Hogmanay 2021,” tweeted Basement Jaxx in early November.

"It’s an honour to be asked to ring in the new year in a city we love”.

Basement Jaxx will be supported by Scottish BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free, with performances on the night to be broadcast onto streets through large screens.

What are the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Covid rules?

With the Scottish Government mandating that those attending spaces of more than 10,000 people have proof of vaccination in the form of a Covid vaccine passport, these will be required to attend the Party at the Bells and Torchlight Procession.

For the Party at the Bells, Covid passports must be displayed when collecting your tickets at the Bristo Square ticket collection site or torches for the Torchlight Procession at your selected pick-up site.

Those attending concerts and events at Greyfriar’s Kirk will not have to show Covid passports to access the venue, but will need to check in via the Check In Scotland app.

Where can I get Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2022 tickets?

You can order tickets online for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2022 events by visiting https://www.edinburghshogmanay.com/whats-on and clicking on individual events.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay tickets can also be booked by calling the box office on 0131 510 0395 or by emailing them at [email protected]

How much do Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2022 tickets cost?

Premium access and garden access to the Party at the Bells 2021 on 31 December are already sold out – with only street access tickets remaining.

Street Access tickets to Party at the Bells cost £25.50 (£27 with online booking fee) each, with no access to food and drink vendors but a permitted entry of up to four plastic containers of

But Edinburgh locals will be able to get discounted access to this year’s Hogmanay celebrations, with 7,500 tickets up for grabs to EH residents for £17.50 and 50p from every ticket donated to the Brain Tumour Charity.

Edinburgh discounts to tickets will be applied automatically at the online checkout.

Meanwhile, Torchlight Procession tickets are priced at £16 each – with each ticket including entry to the procession and a torch, available to be picked up at Waverley Bridge, Parliament Square or Bristo Square.

To buy tickets for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2022 and find out more, go to https://www.edinburghshogmanay.com/.

