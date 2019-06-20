Edinburgh hotel Tigerlily has been transformed into a magical Parisian garden

Have your say

SUMMER has bloomed at Tigerlily on George Street with the arrival of the famous Maison St-Germain Parisian garden.

Taking up residency from now until September, Tigerlily has transformed their Green Room into a charming floral wonderland.

Working with local florists Wild, the pop-up space is a botanical dream.

Colour from an abundance of flowers fills the walls, while cornflowers, sweetpeas and hanging orchids create a magical indoor garden.

More than 300 stems of pink and blue wisteria, 350 blue delphiniums and a further 200 stems of climbing Lilac clematis have been installed adding to the visual delight.

Joanna Niska, General Manager of Tigerlily says, “We’re thrilled to host the St Germain Garden at Tigerlily this year.”

St-Germain is a French-style elderflower liqueur perfect for light summer cocktails.

In collaboration with the team at Tigerlily, they have created an exclusive summer space where guests can book a table to enjoy St-Germain cocktails surrounded by seasonal blooms.

Niska adds, “Our bar team have been working hard to create a range of elderflower inspired drinks, and with the other floral inspired actives we have on over the coming months means there’s no better place to celebrate Edinburgh this summer.”

Throughout the St-Germain take-over, a line up of creative and botanical based events will take place.

Floral inspired classes, cocktail masterclasses, and more will add a refreshing addition to a summer of fun.

So this Summer, why not escape from the city for dinner with cocktails and imagine yourself a million miles away in an idyllic French setting.

Tigerlily is one of the Capital’s most talked-about boutique hotel, bar and restaurants.

Open daily for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks, the cocktail menu has more than 150 offerings.