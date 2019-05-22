Edinburgh International Children’s Festival celebrates 30 years

THE 30th Edinburgh International Children’s Festival kicks off on Saturday 25 May, marking the events milestone year by bringing no fewer than 15 productions from eight different countries to the Capital during its three week run.

The programme includes Punchdrunk’s ground-breaking production Small Wonders, a unique immersive production shown for the first time in Scotland.

Valentina's Galaxy

“Our 30th anniversary programme promises to be another spectacular one for the Festival,” says festival director Noel Jordan.

“This year, families will again have a unique opportunity to see some of the world’s best theatre and dance specifically created for young people.

“You can go on a voyage from a retro kitchen into outer space with the first female astronaut, or marvel at the determination of triplet sisters as they journey separately around the globe.

“Whatever your choice, you can be confident the shows will be diverse, compelling and visually stunning.

“Shows that will make children laugh, gasp and cry while encouraging them to be critical thinkers with curious minds.”

Featuring international shows from Europe and beyond, a high light of the festival will be Punchdrunk’s Small Wonders, an interactive experience in which children are invited inside the home of a miniaturist for an awe-inspiring magical journey.

Other highlights include Three Legs, an acrobatic circus-dance for toddlers, The Little Bath, a stage full of floating foam sculpted to reveal mysterious characters, The Invisible Man, a magical family show featuring an invisible man and Super Human Hero, about a superhero who doesn’t feel up to the job anymore.

There is also the new commission This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing, a contemporary fairytale about triplet sisters abandoned in a forest.

The Festival, which runs until 2 June, will once again open with a family day at the National Museum of Scotland with free drop-in events on Saturday.

Tickets for all shows, £9, via www.imaginate.org.uk/festival or 0131-228 1404.