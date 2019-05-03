Edinburgh International Children’s Festival: Interactive kids show is no small wonder

An interactive theatrical experience for children is set to begin a three-week run as part of this year’s Edinburgh International Children’s Festival.

Small Wonders, commissioned by Punchdrunk, LIFT and Bernie Grant Arts Centre, is on at The Warehouse, Elizafield, from May 14 - June 2, with up to five one hour performances on each day.

Punchdrunk has pioneered a game changing form of theatre in which roaming audiences experience storytelling inside sensory theatrical worlds. Developing work for schools and communities alongside major productions around the globe, this will be their Scottish debut, presented over a special three-week season.

Suitable for ages 5 - 11, the play focuses on Nanny Lacey, and her collection of miniatures. These homemade creations capture the adventures she’s shared with her daughter Bella over the years.

In this immersive and interactive experience, Bella invites you to join Nanny Lacey in her flat and explore the tiny worlds she has created.

Co-director Peter Higgin said: “Small Wonders is a rich sensory interactive storytelling experience for families and children. Audiences are active and play a major role in the show’s narrative.

“With all the work we make at Punchdrunk, the audience are the most important character, without them the show isn’t possible nor complete.

“We ask them to work hard and in return we reward them richly. In Small Wonders Nanny Lacey shares her magical miniatures, and what at first appears to be a an ordinary storytelling experience, quickly becomes the most magical of adventures.

“We know audiences in Edinburgh have the right kind of imaginations and ideas to help Nanny Lacey go on her final adventure and look forward to welcoming them to Small Wonders.”

Tickets, priced £12 for adults and £9 for concessions, are available at www.imaginate.org.uk/festival/whats-on/small-wonders.