Edinburgh LEGO event for charity continues to build a growing reputation

Edinburgh’s own not-for-profit LEGO Display show returns to the Potterrow Dome, following last year’s move to the venue.

Founded in 2016, ‘Edinbrick’ is on this Saturday from 10.30am-4pm. With even more display space, you can expect to see builders from throughout Scotland and beyond create new models, areas, activities, and the very popular tombola!

All profits raised from this event will go to Fairy Bricks - a charity which brightens the lives of sick children through Lego - and will be kept in Scotland.

Ticket Prices are frozen for 2019 and remain £3 for ages 5-99, while under 5s are free.

Timed entry tickets can be purchased in person from Wonderland Models on Lothian Road, or at www.ticketsource.co.uk/edinbrick.

Please note that children under 14 require an adult to accompany them to the event.