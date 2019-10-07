Edinburgh MagicFest reveal festive programme featuring Colin Cloud and a host of mind-blowing magicians

ABRACADABRA! The programme for Edinburgh’s tenth MagicFest has been revealed and looks set to make the coming festive season the most magical ever.

You might even say, it’s going to be a cracker.

The line-up brings top home grown and international talent from the world of magic and mind reading together to offer something for all ages.

Kevin Quantum, magician and festival organiser, says, “We’re so proud to unveil the 10th annual MagicFest and we think the line-up is the best yet with mind-blowing entertainment over Christmas and Hogmanay.

“We’ll have shows for adults and for families, plus our ever popular Magic School, which is just for kids.”

The festival takes place from 27 December to 5 January 2020 and highlights include an Opening Night Christmas Gala headlined by Colin Cloud and Magic Circle Young Magician of the Year Adam Black.

New feature Hogmanay House, described as ‘a magical First Foot adventure at Lauriston Castle’ finds magician Lewis Barlow, singer/songwriter Ainsley Hamill, mind reader Drew McAdam and storyteller Jock Ferguson recalling the origins of Hogmanay.

You Are Magic, a show for children and families, will see the audience become the stars and Kevin Quantum Anti-Gravity will find audiences entering a space where the rules of gravity are bent and broken.

Other popular events programmed include a Comedy Magic Club featuring Elliot Bibby, Luke Eaton, Cammy Young, Cammy Gibson and Dan Bastianelli, Magic School for kids aged seven to 10. Tricky Ricky Christmas Madness in which the four-times winner of Scottish Children’s Entertainer of the Year embarks on a magical festive journey and The Power of Perspective: An Exhibition of photographic Illusions

Svetlana McMahon, festival producer, adds, “We’re particularly excited to unveil the new productions like Hogmanay House - a key event in Scotland’s Winter Festivals programme.

“It’s a chance to discover weird and wonderful Scottish traditions presented by magicians, musicians and storytellers while exploring the opulent rooms, secret passages and hidden chambers of Lauriston Castle.”

For full details of events visit www.magicfest.co.uk